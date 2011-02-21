Today Bethesda announced that they'd give a mystery prize to the parents of any child born on Skyrim's release date, so long as they called the child Dovahkin. Right now I'm announcing that the parents of any child born on PCGamer.com's birthday on the June 10 2011 will receive a prize, so long as he or she is named Percy Gamer. And that prize shall be this spare Chewit I just found on my desk.

If you'd like a competition that's much easier to win, we've got one below. Read on for your list of what's happening around the world in PC gaming, and for a chance to win a lovely book of Eve artwork.



On Eurogamer , Simon Parkin interviews the man who stole Half Life 2's source code as a boy. It's an extraordinary story of fake job interviews, legal wrangling and FBI involvement.

What if Super Mario was a gangster epic set in GTAIV? http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kk9oa_PiXAk

Tax breaks for game development in the UK are still a possibility .

Meanwhile, the UK Immigration Cap is already hurting game studios , stopping them from hiring international talent.

StarCraft 2 has been patched on the sly.

The Badass pack for Heroes of Newerth adds the voice of Duke Nukem to the game.

Peter Molynex is up for a BAFTA fellowship .

Founders Microsoft and Nvidia leave the PC gaming alliance.

Notch writes in Game Developer Magazine about making Minecraft, and his hatred for ladders in games.

Supreme Commander: Forged Alliance has been the order of the day for Tom and Graham. Rich has been climbing the ranks in StarCraft 2 and Ed has been playing through episode 2 of the Back to the Future adventure game series.

Meanwhile, Tim has been stuck in a war with his shiny new pair of StarCraft 2 headphones. You can tell they're awesome because they can glow in different colours. The dilemma is, which colour to choose? Tim has copy of an Art of Eve book which he's willing to give to anyone who can suggest a colour scheme that will work. Leave your answers in the comments below.