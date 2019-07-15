AMD's Ryzen 5 2600 CPU is only $120 on Newegg right now

This AMD Ryzen 5 2600 6-Core 3.4 GHz processor deal at $120 might be one of the best you'll find during Newegg's FantasTech deals on Prime Day. The Ryzen 5 2600 is already a good value for its affordable price, but $120 is the lowest we've ever seen it.
AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Processor | $120 (save $80)
This 6-core processor is already a good value at its normal $200 price, so this deal is sensational. Move quick, because the sale ends at midnight. View Deal
This Newegg deal expires at midnight, so move fast on this one if you're looking for a cheap upgrade to a legitimately great budget processor. I've been using a 2600 for a few months now and I have yet to play a game it can't keep up with. I'm definitely not the most power-hungry gamer, but I can easily climb up to 120-144 FPS (paired with my GTX 2060) in my favorite shooters.
As a bonus, Newegg is adding on a free three month voucher for Xbox Game Pass. Not every game on the service is PC-compatible, but there are some great Microsoft games on there to that can flex the new 2600.
