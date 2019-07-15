AMD's Ryzen 5 2600 CPU is only $120 on Newegg right now

This AMD Ryzen 5 2600 6-Core 3.4 GHz processor deal at $120 might be one of the best you'll find during Newegg's FantasTech deals on Prime Day. The Ryzen 5 2600 is already a good value for its affordable price, but $120 is the lowest we've ever seen it.

This Newegg deal expires at midnight, so move fast on this one if you're looking for a cheap upgrade to a legitimately great budget processor. I've been using a 2600 for a few months now and I have yet to play a game it can't keep up with. I'm definitely not the most power-hungry gamer, but I can easily climb up to 120-144 FPS (paired with my GTX 2060) in my favorite shooters.

As a bonus, Newegg is adding on a free three month voucher for Xbox Game Pass. Not every game on the service is PC-compatible, but there are some great Microsoft games on there to that can flex the new 2600.

