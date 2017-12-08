Popular

Almost every game on Origin is 30% off

By

You just have to enter a code, for some reason.

EA pointed out at The Game Awards today that it's running a storewide 30%-off sale on Origin. Use the code FILLYOURSTOCKING at checkout to claim the discount, which'll get you Star Wars Battlefront 2 and other normally $60 games for $37.79.

The sale was seemingly already running before the quick Game Awards plug—I just hadn't noticed, and if it's news to me, I figure it might be news to some of you, too.

Star Wars: The Old Republic, "select partner titles," pre-orders, virtual currency, and subscriptions are excluded from the promotion. And that's the news story. It's over now. I appreciate you joining me on this journey.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
