Almost every game on Origin is 30% off

EA pointed out at The Game Awards today that it's running a storewide 30%-off sale on Origin. Use the code FILLYOURSTOCKING at checkout to claim the discount, which'll get you Star Wars Battlefront 2 and other normally $60 games for $37.79.

The sale was seemingly already running before the quick Game Awards plug—I just hadn't noticed, and if it's news to me, I figure it might be news to some of you, too.

Star Wars: The Old Republic, "select partner titles," pre-orders, virtual currency, and subscriptions are excluded from the promotion. And that's the news story. It's over now. I appreciate you joining me on this journey.