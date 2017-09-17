After the fall update, development on Battleborn will cease

Nothing has really gone right for Battleborn, has it? Between the confusing messaging (we’ve still not figured out what “FPS; hobby-grade coop campaign; genre-blended, multi-mode competitive e-sports; meta-growth, choice + epic Battleborn Heroes!” actually means) and strong competition from Overwatch, it’s always struggled. That struggle is over, however, as development ceases.

Yes, Gearbox’s never-quite-able-to-fit-in MOBA is being wheeled off to a retirement home, where it will live out the rest of its days being maintained by a small team.

“As of this week, there will be no more Battleplans and there is currently no planned content after the fall update,” writes creative director Randy Varnell in a letter to the community. “Details of any future changes or news will be made on our forums or through social media, so keep your radars on.

Once the fall update drops, Battleborn will continue ”for the foreseeable future”, but it will essentially be in maintenance mode.

“I’ve been working on Battleborn nearly exclusively since 2012, and in some ways, that work stretches back to 2009 for me,” continues Varnell. “It’s been a long labor of love with many of my good friends at Gearbox, and I’m proud to have shared that journey with you, our community. Your spirit and loyalty have been a constant inspiration to the team at Gearbox.”

To thank the community, Gearbox are giving away a code that will net you a free skin for Deande, redeemable until October 2.