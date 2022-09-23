Here's when Wrath of the Lich King Classic launches in your time zone

By Sarah James
published

Get ready to start your journey through Northrend.

Wrath Classic release times - the Lich King standing against an icy backdrop
(Image credit: Blizzard)
The World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic release is almost here, so it's a good time to make sure you truly are prepared for your adventure to Northrend. The second-ever WoW expansion is arguably the most popular—as the server queues (opens in new tab) will testify—and will see us travelling to the northern continent where the Lich King has made his home.

So what time can you expect to play the new (old?) expansion? In this Wrath Classic release guide, I'll go through the launch times for each region, broken down by time zone. That way, you can get in the snacks and start your journey in Howling Fjord or Borean Tundra as soon as it goes live.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Wrath Classic release times 

Wrath of the Lich King Classic will launch globally on September 26 or 27, depending on your time zone. You can check out the screenshot above for the launch map, though I've listed many of the locations below for easy reference. 

Here are the release times for Wrath Classic:

  • Los Angeles: 3 pm PDT 
  • New York: 6 pm EDT
  • London: 11 pm BST
  • Paris: 12 am CEST (Sept 27)
  • Korea: 7 am KST (Sept 27)
  • Sydney: 8 am AEST (Sept 27)

Your Battle.net launcher should automatically download any updates required ahead of time, so you'll be ready to go once Wrath Classic goes live.

Sarah James

