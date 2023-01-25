How to complete the Resisting the Storm quest in WoW: Dragonflight

Resisting the Storm is a new quest that arrived in World of Warcraft with the latest Dragonflight patch, 10.0.5. It introduces you to the new Storm's Fury event in the Primalist Future, which offers currency to use at the Storm's Fury Quartermaster, Brendormi, to buy gear, a mount, and other cosmetic items.

Some players are reporting problems getting the quest to complete, despite fulfilling the objective of completing the Storm's Fury event. If you're stuck trying to finish the WoW Resisting the Storm quest, here's what you need to know.

WoW Resisting the Storm: How to complete this quest

Speak to Zawarudu on the top of the Seat of the Aspects to pick up the quest Storm Warning, which asks you to travel to the Temperal Conflux in Thaldraszus and speak to Soridormi in the Primalist Future. If you need help determining where to go, I've marked the location on one of the screenshots below. Once you've spoken to them and completed the quest, they'll offer the Resisting the Storm quest.

The objective is to complete the Storm's Fury event in the Primalist Future. This event is only active every five hours but will appear on the map like a regular world quest when it starts. Storm's Fury is very similar to the Primal Storms from the Dragonflight pre-patch, so the objectives may look familiar.

Image 1 of 3 Temporal Conflux location. (Image credit: Blizzard) Destroy four portals. (Image credit: Blizzard) Kill the boss. (Image credit: Blizzard)

To finish the event, you need to close four different portals by taking out nearby enemies in order to get a boss to spawn. The portal enemies are tough, and the main boss of this event is even tougher, so soloing it is out of the question.

As it stands right now though, the Resisting the Storm quest won't complete if you are in a raid group when the boss is defeated, which is presumably why players are running into problems. Whether this will be changed in a future update is unclear but your best bet right now is just to tag the boss when other people are fighting it so you don't have to get into a raid group. Of course, this will only work if there are other players around so getting it done sooner rather than later when interest wanes is a good idea.

When you're done, hand in the quest to Soridormi to receive your rewards. Brendormi, the Storm's Fury Quartermaster is close by, so you don't have to go far to start spending.