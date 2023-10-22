Wordle today: Hint and answer for #855 Sunday, October 22

Make the most of today's Wordle with our selection of tips, designed to help with every game you play, or take a look at a clue for the October 22 (855) game if you need to give today's game a boost. Hoping to save a nightmare puzzle? Just click your way to today's answer—go on, you deserve a treat.

I reached a sticking point after my second guess today. I knew I had enough information to solve today's Wordle answer on my next go, I just needed to sit and stew for a minute so the word lurking at the back of my mind could work its way down to my fingers. I've had wins in three plenty of times before, but when that one showed up it felt especially good.

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, October 22

Something at a particular time or place could be referred to using today's answer, a driving test at a _____ location and a _____ time. This word can also mean to take something into account, or if someone tends to behave in a certain way: it might be taken as _____ that a friend would help out if needed, for example.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Wordle today: The answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Finish the week with another win. The answer to the October 22 (855) Wordle is GIVEN.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

October 21: SMIRK

SMIRK October 20: OCCUR

OCCUR October 19: SPLAT

SPLAT October 18: MERCY

MERCY October 17: ADULT

ADULT October 16: GRAPH

GRAPH October 15: LEAKY

LEAKY October 14: AGENT

AGENT October 13: UNCLE

UNCLE October 12: KNELT

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.