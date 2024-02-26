Today's Wordle answer for Monday, February 26

Give Monday's Wordle an instant boost with our help. Scroll down this page and you'll find everything from great tips that'll help you make the best of every reveal, to a hint for today's game—and of course the answer to the February 26 (982) Wordle as well. However you want to win, we can help you out.

From the outside, a win in three looks like a quick, easy board. What it doesn't show you is how puzzled I was when the second row revealed itself, or how long it took me to organise the letters I'd found—or my own thoughts—into today's Wordle answer. If anyone asks, make sure you tell them I thought it was quick and easy, okay?

Wordle today: A hint

Wordle today: A hint for Monday, February 26

The answer today describes anything that happens regularly. Usually. Not always, but definitely a lot.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

There are no double letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Let's kick off the week with a win. The answer to the February 26 (982) Wordle is OFTEN.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

February 25: SMITH

SMITH February 24: PIPER

PIPER February 23: APART

APART February 22: HEAVY

HEAVY February 21: BUILD

BUILD February 20: MATCH

MATCH February 19: PRICE

PRICE February 18: RIDGE

RIDGE February 17: PSALM

PSALM February 16: STASH

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.