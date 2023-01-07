Today's Wordle 567 answer and hint for Saturday, January 7

Audio player loading…

Whether you'd rather read a handy clue, a few general hints and tips to help make every day a winner, or get to the January 7 (567) answer as quickly as possible, everything you need to beat today's Wordle is just a short scroll or click away.

Oh thank goodness I got there in the end. Today's Wordle was a close one for me, and again, something that was far more obvious with hindsight than it felt at the time. There's no point worrying about it though—after all, a win on the last go is still a win.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Saturday, January 7

The answer today is the name of a yellow citrus fruit with an oval shape and a sour, acidic juice. Many parts of the fruit are widely used in cooking. You'll need to find two vowels to solve this one.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 567 answer?

It's always better when you win. The January 7 (567) Wordle answer is LEMON.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

January 6: BELIE

BELIE January 5: SLEEK

SLEEK January 4: LAYER

LAYER January 3: ANTIC

ANTIC January 2: SKIRT

SKIRT January 1: WHINE

WHINE December 31: MANLY

MANLY December 30: MOLAR

MOLAR December 29: HAVOC

HAVOC December 28: IMPEL

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.