Today's Wordle answer and hint for Monday, December 5

Whether you need a quick clue to set you on the right path or would like the answer to today's Wordle as swiftly as possible, you'll find everything you need to make the December 5 (534) Wordle a breeze right here.

One letter. One. Today's Wordle came down to the very last guess for me, and I was so sure I'd checked everything over twice and finally found the only possible combination left. I was wrong. I'll have to check more thoroughly next time, or at least remember to take a break and come back to the puzzle with fresh eyes.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Monday, December 5

The answer to today's Wordle is the word used to describe the act of being roused from sleep, usually by some outside force. You would be _____ up by an alarm clock, for example. There are two vowels to find today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 534 answer?

Let's start your week with a win. The answer to the December 5 (534) Wordle is WOKEN.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

December 4: ADORE

ADORE December 3: TORSO

TORSO December 2: CHAFE

CHAFE December 1: EJECT

EJECT November 30: STUDY

STUDY November 29: UNDUE

UNDUE November 28: TEPID

TEPID November 27: HAPPY

HAPPY November 26: CLEAN

CLEAN November 25: ITCHY

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.