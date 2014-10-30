Win a free Smite god with spooky Halloween skin

Halloween is almost upon us, and we're only too happy to give you the opportunity to scare the life out of fellow Smite players in today's fearsome giveaway. We have 2500 keys for the god, Thanatos, which also unlocks his terrifying pumpkin-headed Jack The Reaper skin so you can terrorise the lanes in style.

We have 2,500 codes to give away. To enter, simply enter your email address into the box below. Doing so will enter your address into a raffle. Tomorrow the computer will pick winners at random and send the keys out via email.

SMITE is a free-to-play MOBA that you play from a third person perspective. It was released in March this year, and impressed us with its fair microtransactions and entertaining, tactical co-op action. Read our Smite review for more, and learn more about the game on the official site. Good luck!

Here's a look at Thanatos and his Halloween skin in-game.