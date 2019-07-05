We Need to go Deeper is a Jules Verne-inspired undersea roguelike

We Need to go Deeper is a "a Jules Verne-inspired roguelike set under the sea" that mainly takes place aboard a yellow submarine of the sort The Beatles might go roaming around in. That's how we described it in May 2014 (2014!), when it was still jostling for the thumbs-up on Steam Greenlight. (Remember that?)"

Fast-forward five years, and it's still not officially released, but it does finally have a release date: We Need to go Deeper will leave Steam Early Access on August 1, a long-awaited launch that will bring about a few changes to the game. Updates will continue but at a somewhat slower pace than they've been coming during Early Access, a deluxe Buried Treasure Edition will be offered, leaderboards will be reset, and as has become the norm, the price will be going up.

Developer Deli Interactive said that 108 updates have been released for We Need to go Deeper since it went live on Early Access in 2016 (there's a full list here if you want to see how far it's come), and the studio will put out "a steady stream of fixes and a few quality-of-life stuff" leading up to release. Beyond that, it plans to add more biomes and enemies, unique boss battles, new items, and "exciting and memorable" endgame content at the bottom of The Living Infinite, the undersea trench where the game takes place.

We Need to go Deeper will be going up to $16 when the 1.0 release rolls around but until July 9 it's on sale on Steam for $7/£5/€7. There's also a website you can dive into at weneedtogodeeper.com.