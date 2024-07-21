Guilty Gear Strive is getting Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners as a guest fighter next year

First reported by IGN, the trailer for Guilty Gear Strive Season 4, including the new characters coming to the game over the next year, appears to have leaked ahead of its intended release window. The standout addition to the fighting game is Lucy, one of the main characters of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime and Strive's first guest fighter. The original trailer upload already appears to have been taken down, but you can still watch it on YouTube via GamersPrey.

Lucy is effectively the second protagonist of Edgerunners, an experimental augmented hacker who fights with laser whips embedded in her wrists—basically a perfect fit for a fighting game like Guilty Gear Strive. She looks to be the farthest of the four new characters out from release, and the trailer only includes a promo shot of her from Edgerunners itself: We don't really have an idea of what she'll look like in-game with Strive's unique animation, or if Arc System Works will be tweaking her design. The other three Season 4 characters, in order of planned release, are:

Queen Dizzy from Guilty Gear X, in October.

Venom from Guilty Gear X, early 2025

Unika, a new character, later in 2025

Lucy is set to be Guilty Gear Strive's first ever guest fighter, but this isn't CD Projekt Red's first time loaning out one of its iconic characters to a fighting game. The Witcher's Geralt of Rivia figured in a pitch perfect crossover with Soul Calibur 6 back in 2016, and the sheer Witcher 3 game-accurate attention to detail in his model and animations was a sight to behold. If that treatment is any indication, CD Projekt and Arc System Works will be working together closely to make the Lucy guest spot a real knockout.