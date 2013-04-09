Watch last night's NATL Tribes: Ascend finals

Last night, two top Tribes: Ascend teams, VeX and 5150, faced off in a best of five to determine the best team in North America. This grand final was a culmination of the second season of the North American Tribes League, which began back in February. We won't spoil anything, as you can watch the entire 2-hour-plus VOD on the Tribes Twitch channel for free. [VGW]!

If you're interested in watching or participating in some competitive Tribes, and live in North America, you should keep an eye on the league page . Hi-Rez's official site also has a section dedicated to competitive play taking place globally.