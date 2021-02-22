Watch Dogs: Legion's online mode is coming in March

If you've been itching to run around London with a bunch of friends, hijacking drones, controlling cars remotely, and sticking it to the man, your wait is almost over. Watch Dogs: Legion's online mode is coming in just a few short weeks.

If you recall, the original date was delayed from early December 2020 into "early 2021" so Ubisoft could focus on patching the singleplayer game. Now a new release date has been announced: Watch Dogs: Legion's online mode will launch on March 9.

We got a play a bit of Watch Dogs: Legion's online modes recently, which include open world co-op, 8-player spiderbot arena battles, and 4-player tactical operations. You can read all about it here.