Vampire Survivors has epic teaser trailers now

Audio player loading…

While I wasn't paying attention, Vampire Survivors (opens in new tab) recently got a surprisingly epic narrator for trailers and also a real story. With, like... animated character art? The teaser for the v0.11.0 All-In-One Patch, due to drop on August 18th, has just been released on YouTube (opens in new tab) and seems to detail Queen Sigma, who is complete with an absolutely rad animatic and is "the most powerful being in the worlds of..."

After watching the trailer I was left with but one question: Did Vampire Survivors just get Actual Lore?

(Image credit: poncle)

Don't get me wrong. Vampire Survivors always had lore, but it was a kind of tongue-in-cheek lore about searching for chicken on the floor and doing a literal milk run to a vampire dairy and also about how none of us have even seen a vampire in this supposed vampire apocalypse no matter how many coffins we open. It wasn't, like, a series with epic trailers.

I'm not complaining, mind you. Just... this is the game that now-lead developer Luca Galante "didn't have a vision" (opens in new tab) for when he started making it as a side project to do a bit of game coding on the weekends. It's an avowedly simple game, but we all like it a lot so now it's expanded outrageously beyond that first scope—and so too, clearly, have the trailers and experience of Vampire Survivors as a whole. So, in short, it's kind of awesome that Galante and poncle, which is now an actual multi-person operation, are tossing out some extra money to make things fun and involve other creative talents in the, dare I say it, broader Vampire Survivors Experience.

You can find Vampire Survivors on Steam (opens in new tab) where lots of people think it's the best $3 they've spent on a game in years. If you didn't catch them, it has goofy cheats now to boot. (opens in new tab)