How to play Until Dawn on PC

Until Dawn is a PlayStation 4 exclusive, but fear not: It is possible to play it on your PC.

Supermassive Games made a name for itself as a horror developer with Until Dawn back in 2015, but PC gamers didn't get to play it back then. Supermassive's most recent games in the "Dark Pictures anthology" are available on PC and consoles, and we quite liked the co-op horror of Man of Medan. After playing Man of Medan, you, like us, might want to go back and give Until Dawn a shot. Too bad it hasn't gotten a PC port (and likely never will, since it was published by Sony).

The solution: PlayStation Now, Sony's streaming service. PS Now can stream games to a PC or PS4, and includes a library of more than 300 PS4 games as well as PS3 and PS2 exclusives. Until Dawn is included.

Since PS Now is a cloud-based service, there are some obvious limitations: You'll need to be online when you play, and image quality and input responsiveness won't quite be up to the standards of a game installed on your machine. But if you don't mind those small trade-offs, you can play Until Dawn on your PC. Sign up, download the app, and find Until Dawn in the library to get spookin'. Don't forget to turn off the lights.

PlayStation Now costs $20 for a month, or less than $10 per month if you subscribe for a full year. If Until Dawn's all your after, and you don't want to play some other exclusives like God of War or Bloodborne, you could also play it for free with a 7 day trial.

Note that the PS Now app is built to support the DualShock 4, and since Until Dawn makes use of the controller's touchpad, an Xbox pad isn't going to cut it.