Unreal Tournament gets new map Underland

Epic has reminded us of the existence of shooters that aren't Overwatch by releasing a new map for Unreal Tournament.

Underland is the fourth arena in UT's growing roster. I'm getting a Dark Souls vibes from the ruined keep secreted in an imposing, craggy cove. Then the plasma starts flying and I realise that's ridiculous. If you are curious how a map like this comes together, Epic has an excellent video series that deconstructs the making of Titan Pass.

If you'd rather just mow down your enemies, you can download the new map here. It's free, of course.