You now get 3 months of Marvel Unlimited with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Though Xbox Game Pass is known for, well, games, it's expanding its horizons to comic books too. Marvel and Xbox are teaming up for a new offer, letting Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers trial three months of Marvel Unlimited too.

A new trailer advertising the deal shows that not only is Marvel's Avengers on Game Pass, but fans who want to delve deeper into comic book history can now get access to Marvel Unlimited's library. That's over 29,000 comics, the video proudly boasts. So whether you're new to Marvel's heroes or an old hand, there's probably something new in the library you've not read yet.

It's not only superhero comics you can read too. I was reminded when this news arrived that Marvel Ultimate includes old Star Wars comics in there as well so it might be worth trawling through those too. Marvel Unlimited normally costs about $9.99 a month, so three months for 'free' is hardly to be sniffed at: you could easily read everything you wanted in that time. OK, with a bit of commitment.

Xbox Game Pass is increasingly good value for money. The subscription service has continued to grow with the arrival of new-gen consoles and recent releases such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. It was reported in January that Xbox Game Pass has over 25 million subscribers. Can't argue with the stats can we? Game Pass is popular and, with Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, it's only going to continue adding more and more value.

When talking to Valve's Gabe Newell, PC Gamer asked if there were any plans to bring Game Pass to Steam. Though there were no current discussions about that, Newell said he'd "be more than happy to work with them to get that on Steam".

But when there are so many bits and pieces coming to Game Pass like Marvel Unlimited, it's increasingly tempting for anyone on PC or Xbox to try the subscription out, even if only to take advantage of its various introductory offers.