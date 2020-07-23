Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a new co-op FPS from the makers of Vermintide

At the Xbox Games Showcase just now, Fatshark revealed its third game in the Warhammer universe. Like both Vermintides before it, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is also a four-player co-op FPS. But, as the name suggests, this one takes place in Warhammer's 401st-century sci-fi setting.

In Darktide, players will journey to the depths of a hive city—a self-contained, densely populated arcology that should contain millions of humans. In the trailer, though, our heroes instead meet the forces of a Chaos cult.

"Players will not be able to hide behind lethal ranged weapons," explains Fatshark's press release, "they'll need to combine both FPS and melee skills as they get up close and personal in visceral clashes between Imperium and Chaos factions."

In seems as if players will take the role of Inquisitorial Acolytes, which would make sense given Vermintide's penchant for eclectic misfits. Beyond that, though, details are slim. Obviously Warhammer 40K is a vast universe of fiction (there are more than 100 novels alone), and if Vermintide is any indication, we'll probably see Darktide expand to focus on different army units, enemy factions, or environments.

Hopefully we'll learn more in the coming months, ahead of Darktide's 2021 release. In the meantime, you can visit the Steam page and see some dark and foreboding screenshots below.

