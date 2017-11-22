The Steam Autumn Sale has begun, bringing back the Steam Awards

The 2017 Steam Autumn Sale is a go! Also back for another go-around are the Steam Awards, with 13 different categories now open for nominations and badges up for grabs for everyone who takes part.

First things first, let's check out some deals:

The Steam Awards categories are a little different this year, but they retain their sheen of... eccentricity, let's say. Name your favorites in the following, play them, and drop a review or two (ideally a helpful one, thanks) and you can pick up some badges, too. Winners will be announced in December.

The “ The World Is Grim Enough Let's Just All Get Along ” Award

” Award The “ Choose Your Own Adventure ” Award

” Award The “ Haunts My Dreams ” Award

” Award The “ Mom’s Spaghetti ” Award

” Award The “ No Apologies ” Award

” Award The “ Cry Havoc And Let Slip The Dogs Of War ” Award

” Award The “ Suspension of Disbelief ” Award

” Award The “ Soul Of Vitruvius ” Award

” Award The “ Defies Description ” Award

” Award The “ Labor of Love ” Award

” Award The “ Whoooaaaaaaa, Dude! 2.0 ” Award

” Award The “ Even Better Than I Expected ” Award

” Award The “Write-In” Award

As always, the list of games on sale will mainly include the stuff that I like: For a more precisely-curated collection of stuff you like, you'll probably want to head on over and have a closer look at the whole thing yourself. You should also probably have a look at our ongoing roundups of Black Friday deals: Games here, and hardware over here.