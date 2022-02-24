The biggest news about Street Fighter 6 is in Ryu's pants

Audio player loading…

Earlier this week, Capcom announced Street Fighter 6, the latest in the most iconic fighting game series in gaming. The trailer shows Ryu and Luke preparing to battle, glowering moodily at one another, and then... there's a shot looking up at the two fighters that suggests that Ryu's arms aren't the only bulk he's sporting.

It all happens at around 17 seconds, and well, there's no denying that Ryu has a sizeable bulge around the crotch. Man got dong. The discovery has been seized upon with glee by the community, and kind of already fits in with the whole 'Dad Ryu' and 'Hot Ryu' thirstiness that people have for Street Fighter's OG champ. Thanks to this trailer Wide Ryu is apparently now a meme.

The prize for best reaction may well go to YouTuber PooruBoy who, for reasons best known to themselves, set various clips to a parody of Rudy's Got the Chalk.

The reactions range from lewd fantasies to bemused delight:

[Capcom Marketing Meeting 2/12/22]*So we need to reveal Street Fighter 6 but we barely have anything to show*"...Show ryu's dick"*What...*"Show it"*His...?*"The whole hog"*Alright man you're the boss*🍆 pic.twitter.com/OJU5PNV4kIFebruary 21, 2022 See more

Ryu's dick print, give me the strength to make it through the day pic.twitter.com/CVBQPHrrG8February 21, 2022 See more

Wife-"So were people mad that the Street Fighter 6 reveal was so short?"Me-"Eh kinda, was a mixed bag. Some folk were upset about the logo"Wife-"Ah"Me-"Oh and people caught a glimpse of Ryu's Dad Dick so that's a thing now"Wife- pic.twitter.com/oLaGEbd2s3February 22, 2022 See more

Capcom making Ryu’s model have realistically massive balls and dick in his pants: pic.twitter.com/EJZnJWr7tBFebruary 21, 2022 See more

Finally, Ryu's schlong did result in one of the best Street Fighter jokes I've ever seen.

Sure Ryu's dick is impressive, but Ken's has more reach and does 2 hitsFebruary 21, 2022 See more

There's also going to be something quite amusing about how Capcom reacts to this. It could of course have another pass at the model, perhaps lessen the tadge-bulge, or leave this fat pecker like it is. But then what will America think if Ken is revealed with no visible winkie outline or, gasp, a slightly smaller one? Capcom may be playing with fire here, and that's one part of anatomy you don't ever want to get burned.

Capcom says more info about Street Fighter 6 is coming this summer. Perhaps we'll find out more about the cast's other members.