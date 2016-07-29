Terraria: Otherworld is still happening, but it's been revamped

You'd be forgiven for thinking Terraria: Otherworld has been quietly abandoned, given the lack of updates since December last year. The good news is that the project is still kicking, but in a new status update on the project, studio Re-Logic explains that the offshoot has recently undergone a significant revamp, and that it might be a while before it actually releases.

"To keep it short and simple, at the beginning of this year, we undertook a full in-depth review of the project versus our standards, expectations, and vision for the game," the update reads. "It was pretty clear to us at the time that Otherworld needed quite a bit of work – and even a good bit of rework – in a number of areas in order to hit that mark."

In order to make that happen, it sounds like Re-Logic had to initiate some changes at Engine Software, the studio it's collaborating with on the project. "As a part of this, the project team at Engine now has a new lead designer and art lead along with other changes made to better align to our vision for the game."

The studio offered two new screenshots comparing "corrupted" and "pure" biomes. You can see them above and below. As far as a release date goes, the studio can't provide one at the moment. "Our focus is on getting the game done right first and foremost," the statement reads.

Announced early last year, Terraria: Otherworld is a more structured, less sandbox-y version of the original phenomenon. "Set in an alternate dimension within the Terraria universe, Terraria: Otherworld places the player in a life-and-death struggle to restore a once-pristine world," read the pitch from March last year.