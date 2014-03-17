Super Game Jam is a documentary series following five indie teams across 48-hour game development

As someone prone to procrastination, game jams remain an inherently impressive undertaking. Given 48-hours to create something from scratch, I'm far more likely to emerge with nothing but strong feelings on a trending Twitter topic. Five hopefully more dedicated teams are about to squeeze an entire game out of a two-day period as part of Devolver Digital's Super Game Jam. The documentary series will follow a selection of developers, including Hotline Miami's Jonatan Söderström, LUFTRAUSERS' Jan Willem Nijman, and Gunpoint's (and, once upon a time, PC Gamer's) Tom Francis.

Releasing episodically through Steam, the series will comprise of five 30-40 minute videos and their corresponding games. The five teams each contain two people who have never worked together before, and who seem to have been picked to ensure a variety between each game.

Super Game Jam will kick off in April, with Devolver planning to release one episode each month. In addition, they're promising a series of extras, including early builds, extended interviews, and a soundtrack. You can find more details on the Super Game Jam site, and see cute caricatures of each team below.