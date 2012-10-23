Steam Workshop is one year old, "millions" earned by Dota 2 and TF2 item creators

"Millions of dollars" have been collectively earned by Team Fortress 2 and Dota 2 item-makers over the course of the past year according to a post on the Steam Workshop blog celebrating a productive first year for the service. Valve say that there are currently almost 300,000 items floating around the Workshop at the moment, including "models, animations, maps & levels, scenarios, and even full games made in GameMaker Studio." Over 55 million downloads have been recorded since the Workshop went live.

Not bad, eh? 16 games have workshop support and there's more coming. We can look forward to "some exciting additions coming to the Steam Workshop in the coming months to better support content creators, modders, and the community in general," Valve say. That includes adding "more ways for content creators and customers to communicate" and enabling "a broader base of content creators, contributing to the community in a greater variety of ways and mediums."

The "mediums" mention is interesting. Valve have supported many of their games with comic strips and films. It would be interesting to see support for fan-created media getting some love on the Workshop. Valve say it's the most visited part of Steam's community section. Do you use it often? What would you like to see added?