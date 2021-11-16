Riot announces two more League of Legends spin-off games for 2022

Riot's publishing arm, Riot Forge, will release two new League of Legends spin-off games in 2022. Song of Nunu, which was announced this week, and Convergence, an action platformer featuring Ekko, are both due out sometime next year.

In an announcement video posted today, Song of Nunu looks a bit like The Last Guardian wrapped up in the cartoony LoL art style. It's an action-adventure game set in Freljord, a harsh tundra connected to quite a few characters in Runeterra. You play as Nunu, a champion from League of Legends, and can ride on his yeti, Willump, to climb walls, cross crumbling bridges, and slide down slopes. The game is developed by Tequila Works, the Madrid-based developer that previously made The Sexy Brutale and Rime.

Convergence, which was previously announced in 2019, looks like a lot of action platformer games we've seen in the past five years. The game features Ekko and takes place in the dank district of Zaun, which is a primary focus of the new Netflix show Arcane. It's got the 2D look and combat rhythm of something like Dead Cells and features a time-rewinding mechanic. The developers at Double Stallion games said during a new video that rewinding will come into play when you're fighting enemies and need to undo getting hit by a powerful attack.

Both games have 2022 release dates attached to them. Though we live in a time when a lot of games are delayed past their release dates, Riot Forge's brief track record suggests that these games will probably make it on time. League spin-off RPG The Ruined King surprise-launched this week after its announcement last year, and rhythm game Hextech Mayhem was both announced and released this week.

Riot continues to capitalize on its massive League of Legends universe with games that zoom into characters and parts of the world that the MOBA can't. Every new game in the world of Runeterra is an opportunity to angle the fiction towards different types of players. If one game doesn't suit you, it seems like another one will be there, or right around the corner, to meet your needs.