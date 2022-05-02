Pimax's 5k and 8k VR Headsets are going cheap in this flash sale

In-home virtual reality gaming has come forward in leaps and bounds over the past few years. The great success of easy to use wireless units like the Oculus Quest 2 has proven that VR is finally relatively easy to use for almost any level of consumer. But VR is also an experience, and for those who want a higher quality version of that experience will have to pay a bit more and go something like a Pimax instead. The good news is that for the next six hours or so those prices are much better than usual.

Pimax is known for making high quality VR headsets, which are going for great prices right now in the company's flash sale. The brand is known for absolutely demolishing its Kickstarter goal to make 8k headsets back in 2017, and now continues to specialise in VR equipment. This includes both 5K and 8k headsets with 200-degree field of vision that we felt made all the difference in testing.

There's a range of different headsets and other products included in the flash sale. The cheapest on offer is the Pimax 5k Plus, which usually retails for $699 USD. Right now it's down to $489 USD which is over $200 off. This unit boasts a 2.5K resolution per eye with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It also has that cool 200-degree vision we were talking about before, immediately putting it ahead of the curve of most other headsets.

Those who really want the best of the best Pimax has to offer can get the Vision 8k X in the sale for $1135, down from $1335 USD. This provides the 8k definition that wowed us in the same tests while still keeping with the extra field of vision. The headset lets you choose between a native and upscaled resolution on the fly, so even if the 8k isn't working too well with some games, they should still be able to get great clarity.

Pimax 5K Plus | VR HEADSET | Other headsets also on sale| $699 $‌489 USD at Pimax.com (save $210)

Pimax is having a huge sale on its headsets and accessories for the next few hours. Buying one of these headsets can also make you eligible for the loyalty program if you're looking to upgrade to the 12k model in future.

Both of these headsets will also be eligible for the 'Pimaxian' loyalty program, which gives significant discounts when upgrading your headset down the line. With the new 12k unit around the corner, if you're looking to upgrade, getting in on the ground floor with one of these isn't a bad idea.

Other options in the Pimax sale include mystery box options which are set to include at least 1 refurbished headset. There are two tiers of the box, one going for $399 USD while the other will set you back $549. You can visit the page for each to get a few more details but ultimately it's a bit of a gamble on what you get. If you're not too fussed about what kind of headset you are after and need to stick to a budget, these are a great price, especially now during the sale.

All the current sales also come with further deals if you're looking to add accessories or other attachments. Things like cool sword controllers and tracking modules which can augment your setup. These are all listed on the product pages, so you can plan your purchase.

These really do look like some great deals on excellent VR headsets, which doesn't come around every day. The deals are available in multiple regions including the US, EU, and AU, and you can even get a further discount by filling out Pimax's customer survey before you buy. But they are limited and there's not much time left.