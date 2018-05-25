PC Gamer UK Podcast 65: ...It's been a long week

Broadcasting live from the Infinite Deadline, Samuel, Phil and Pip gather to talk about PC games new and old. Except, wait, no, less than three minutes in and already there’s a tangent about Pokemon Snap. Sorry. It’s been a long week.

Download: Episode 65: ...It's been a long week. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed .

Discussed: Beyond Good & Evil, Destiny 2, Phoenix Point, Two Point Hospital.

Starring: Samuel Roberts , Phil Savage , Philippa Warr