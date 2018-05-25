Popular

PC Gamer UK Podcast 65: ...It's been a long week

By

Beyond Good & Evil, Destiny 2, Phoenix Point, and Two Point Hospital discussed.

Broadcasting live from the Infinite Deadline, Samuel, Phil and Pip gather to talk about PC games new and old. Except, wait, no, less than three minutes in and already there’s a tangent about Pokemon Snap. Sorry. It’s been a long week.

Download: Episode 65: ...It's been a long week. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed

Discussed: Beyond Good & Evil, Destiny 2, Phoenix Point, Two Point Hospital.

Starring: Samuel Roberts, Phil Savage, Philippa Warr

The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Tweet us @PCGamerPod, or email letters@pcgamer.com. This week’s music is from Destiny 2. 

See comments