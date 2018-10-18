PC Gamer UK December issue: Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is the much-anticipated, long-awaited follow up to CD Projekt Red's revered open-world RPG The Witcher 3. So far this year, we've seen that E3 trailer. We've been shown that 48-minute slice of gameplay footage. And now we're delighted to share with you our exclusive access, courtesy of Andy's latest trip to the developer's Warsaw offices. Celebrate in style with this month's cover star.

And, hey, leave your party hat on, as this month marks PC Gamer's 25th anniversary! Hip hip hooray your way to reading the team's picks of the best games of PC Gamer’s long and illustrious history. Then settle in with part one of our hulking History of Strategy feature—which explores the history of commanding and conquering on PC.

Elsewhere this month, Tom Hatfield straps on his toga and almost starts a civil war in Imperator: Rome; while we discover that Forza Horizon 4 isn't an accurate reflection of the UK. Question is: is Playground Games’ latest racer any good? Find out inside.

Previews this month include Weedcraft Inc, Beyond Blue, Overcrowd and more. Reviews, on the other hand, include Frozen Synapse 2, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Destiny 2's Forsaken among many others. This month's free gift is an Elite Dangerous ship skin.

What's more, this month's print edition also comes with a 196-page bonus stories book—which collects up some of the best features and diaries from PCG's history.

Issue 324 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from Google Play, the App Store and Zinio. This month's print edition also comes with a 196-page bonus stories book—which collects up some of the best features and diaries from PCG's history.

