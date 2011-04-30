New Need for Speed to use Frostbite 2

The newly announced instalment in EA's racing franchise - Need for Speed: The Run - will use Frostbite 2 as its base.

Frostbite 2 has rocketed to fame after its graphical horsepower and capabilities were shown off in footage from Battlefield 3, which it also powers.

The Run is being developed by Black Box, and continues the cops vs racers war in a similar fashion to Criterion's Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit from last year. However, this time around the central focus is that of 'The Run'; an illegal cross-country race from San Francisco all the way to New York City. Players will have to "weave through dense urban centers, rocket down icy mountain passes and navigate narrow canyons at breakneck speeds", whilst keeping an eye out for law enforcement.

Need for Speed: The Run is expected November 15 in the US and November 18 in the UK.

[via Big Download ]