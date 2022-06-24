Microtransactions may be coming to Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Audio player loading…

343 Industries has said it's toying around with the idea of adding microtransactions to Halo: The Master Chief collection.

As MCC pivots away (opens in new tab) from the seasonal model, some changes are set to come in. Along with renaming season points to "Spartan points," a new dev update (opens in new tab) discussed that it was "internally exploring" the ability to purchase the points with real money. 343 was quick to clarify that it was "happy with the current system," calling it an "optional, additive alternative for players who might find the vast scope of content to be an intimidating amount of playtime and want to get ahead on (or skip) the grind, or maybe want to grab specific items they want.

The developer said it would have more information to share in the future, once again emphasising that the microtransactions would be an additive feature rather than an entirely new thing.

That hasn't made the news go down any better with Halo fans though, with many in the subreddit disagreeing (opens in new tab) with the decision. Numerous comments point out potential money-free solutions, like allowing max-level players to still earn seasonal points through gaining enough EXP. A lot of comments call the potential change a mistake, with one comment calling 343 "tone deaf (opens in new tab)." Whether the ruckus will cause 343 to rethink its strategy remains to be seen.