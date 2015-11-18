Microsoft has revised its Windows 10 privacy statement

The first big Windows 10 update came out last week, but Microsoft has also updated its privacy statement. Spotted by ZDNet, the updated statement has some changes that might help alleviate some users' fears that Microsoft is spying on its users.

First of all, Microsoft has added a couple of examples to the section where it outlines when it collects personal data from you. The new additions stress that data is collected only when it's necessary to provide you with the services that you've requested. For example, Microsoft has to collect the content of your email to be able to display it to you on Outlook.

Next, the sentence "Microsoft doesn't use your individual recovery keys for any purpose" has been added to the section about device encryption and how Microsoft automatically backs up BitLocker.

Another issue people had with Microsoft was the company's apparent ability to scan your personal files. However, this section has been restructured so that it only applies to files on OneDrive. It now reads: "Finally, we will access, disclose and preserve personal data, including your content (such as the content of your emails in Outlook.com, or files in private folders on OneDrive), when we have good faith belief that doing so is necessary..."

"Necessary" in this case refers to complying with the law or to protect Microsoft's rights and its customers.

Additions to the "Providing and improving our services" section include points about collecting data in order to provide better customer support, notify users of malicious software, and to confirm the validity of software licenses.

There is now a section in the privacy statement saying that Cortana can use your "current location, location history, and other location signals (such as locations tagged on photos you upload to OneDrive)" that will give you location based updates such as traffic reports. Cortana can also learn who "is most important to you from your call, text message, and email history."

Other updates include the addition of a Microsoft Health Services section, a part about Enterprise Services, and Translation Features.