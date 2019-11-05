Maingear touts bang-for-buck Vector gaming laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti

Maingear has added a new thin and light Vector gaming laptop to its mobile ranks. Though it's not the most powerful configuration it offers, the boutique system builder says the performance per dollar is higher than any previous laptop it has ever sold.

The product page touts a "starting" price of $1,499, though that also appears to be the only price. I don't see an option to customize the hardware, only a "Buy Now" button that adds the Vector to your cart.

Here's a rundown of the pertinent specs:

15.6-inch display (1920x1080)

144Hz refresh rate

9th generation Intel Core i7-9750H processor

16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-2666 RAM

GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU

512GB M.2 NVMe SSD

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) + Bluetooth 5.0

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0

2 x mini DisplayPort

At a glance, the pricing looks reasonable, considering the hardware makeup and 144Hz display. The specs nearly mirror Acer's Predator Helios 300 (PH315-52-72RG), which sells for $1,319 on Amazon and $1,393.99 on Newegg.

Of course, there are cheaper gaming laptops out there. Also, the timing of Maingear's launch comes right as Black Friday deals loom around the corner, and in terms of bang-for-buck, it makes sense to wait (if you can) to see what shakes out in the coming weeks.

Deals aside, the Vector certainly wields a respectable spec sheet. It's also relatively thin and light, measuring 14.16 x 9.58 x 0.78 inches (359.8 x 243.3 x 19.8 mm) and weighing 4.16 pounds (1.89 kilograms).

The Vector is available now at Maingear's website and Micro Center.