Popular

Maingear touts bang-for-buck Vector gaming laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti

By

It's a thin and light laptop priced at $1,499.

Maingear Vector GTX 1660 Ti
(Image credit: Maingear)

Maingear has added a new thin and light Vector gaming laptop to its mobile ranks. Though it's not the most powerful configuration it offers, the boutique system builder says the performance per dollar is higher than any previous laptop it has ever sold.

The product page touts a "starting" price of $1,499, though that also appears to be the only price. I don't see an option to customize the hardware, only a "Buy Now" button that adds the Vector to your cart.

Here's a rundown of the pertinent specs:

  • 15.6-inch display (1920x1080)
  • 144Hz refresh rate
  • 9th generation Intel Core i7-9750H processor
  • 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-2666 RAM
  • GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU
  • 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) + Bluetooth 5.0
  • 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A
  • 1 x USB 2.0
  • 2 x mini DisplayPort

At a glance, the pricing looks reasonable, considering the hardware makeup and 144Hz display. The specs nearly mirror Acer's Predator Helios 300 (PH315-52-72RG), which sells for $1,319 on Amazon and $1,393.99 on Newegg.

Of course, there are cheaper gaming laptops out there. Also, the timing of Maingear's launch comes right as Black Friday deals loom around the corner, and in terms of bang-for-buck, it makes sense to wait (if you can) to see what shakes out in the coming weeks.

Deals aside, the Vector certainly wields a respectable spec sheet. It's also relatively thin and light, measuring 14.16 x 9.58 x 0.78 inches (359.8 x 243.3 x 19.8 mm) and weighing 4.16 pounds (1.89 kilograms).

The Vector is available now at Maingear's website and Micro Center.

Paul Lilly

Paul has been playing PC games and raking his knuckles on computer hardware since the Commodore 64. He does not have any tattoos, but thinks it would be cool to get one that reads LOAD"*",8,1. In his off time, he rides motorcycles and wrestles alligators (only one of those is true).
See comments