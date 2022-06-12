Jurassic World Evolution 2 is getting Dominion DLC this month

Audio player loading…

Jurassic World Evolution 2, a game about raising dinosaurs and making complicated habitats for them, is getting a fancy new expansion to coincide with the next Jurassic World movie, as seen in a trailer shown during the PC Gaming Show 2022 (opens in new tab). Called the Dominion Biosyn expansion, the DLC is packing new dinosaur species from the movie, a new location to build your park in, and heaps of quality of life improvements.

But of course, the dinos are what really matter. Here's a list of the new dinos that Frontier Developments has shared in a recent blog post (opens in new tab):

(Image credit: Frontier Developments)

Pyroraptor: "Recognise this gorgeous plumage, Park Managers? This week's Know Your Dino was none other than Pyroraptor, distant cousin to the Velociraptor and Deinonychus. This intelligent 'fire thief' is sure to put your park management skills to the test, and will be the talk of your guests!"

Therizinosaurus: "Therizinosaurus is a fierce, territorial foliage-grazer sporting feathers across its imposing stature. With its elongated forearms and curved claws, this ancient dinosaur—whose name means 'scythe lizard'—has an intimidating appearance. Usually its claws would be used to pull vegetation to eat, rather than to fight. However, it won't hesitate to defend its territory.

Dimetrodon: "Dimetrodon is the oldest prehistoric species we've added to Jurassic World Evolution 2—becoming extinct several million years before dinosaurs first appeared on earth. This carnivore is characterised by the impressive neural spine sail on its back, likely used as heat regulation."

Quetzalcoatlus: "Last, but certainly not least, is one of the largest flying animals of all time: Quetzalcoatlus. This towering Pterosaur has a massive wingspan and will require several Aviary domes in order to satisfy its territory and environmental needs. Its sheer size and long, sharp beak makes it a dominating force in the air."

(Image credit: Frontier Developments)

Old dog-shaped dinos and fire-themed raptors are cool and all, but I must declare that I am not OK with the extremely long nails of the Therizinosaurus. I'm assuming the Jurassic franchise has take some creative liberties with dinosaurs that didn't actually exist and I very much hope this long-clawed weirdo is one of them.

Accompanying all the extra beasts is a new campaign set in the Jurassic World Dominion movie's Biosyn Valley.

"You'll also be working alongside familiar and iconic characters from across the franchise, including Claire Dearing (voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard), Dr. Alan Grant (voiced by Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (voiced by Laura Dern), and Lewis Dodgson (voiced by Campbell Scott)," reads the post.

Actors from the movies showing up to voice their videogame counterparts? That's a rarity. Update 3 (releasing alongside the expansion) will also bring more Chaos Theory maps, changes to dinosaur wrangling, and more contracts. The Biosyn Dominion expansion comes out on June 14.