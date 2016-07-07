How to beat Dishonored by stopping the empress' assassination in the intro

Above: Start the VOD at 16:42:00 for the demonstration.

At the start of Dishonored, loyal bodyguard Corvo Attano is framed for the assassination of the empress and kidnapping of her daughter. The event sets up a dramatic underground rescue that, for mortal players, takes 12 or so hours of supernatural sneak-murdering. Speedrunner DrTChops, however, can do it in just over 30 minutes. Even better, he shows us a way to stop the assassination altogether and essentially beat Dishonored before it starts.

After finishing his Summer Games Done Quick speedrun on Sunday, DrTChops gave us a bonus demonstration in which he glitched his way to the assassin Daud's spawn location (like any good bodyguard would) and killed him in the intro before the assassination and kidnapping ever took place. The game fades to a black screen, apparently unable to go on from there. Problem solved!

Start the VOD above at 16:42:00 (or just click this link) to see the brief demonstration. Summer Games Done Quick is still happening now on Twitch, and benefits Doctors Without Borders. There are still some great runs to come, and if you're interested in donating, you can do so here.