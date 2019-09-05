Where to find all the Action Figures in GTA Online

Where are the Action Figures in GTA Online? Not dissimilar to the Playing Cards you had the option to find when the famous Diamond Casino and Resort opened, now you have the opportunity to pick up 100 GTA 5 Action Figures to help out comic store owner, Lester.

You only needed to get 54 Playing Cards, so you'd be at this one for a long time, if it weren't for this guide, of course. The reward is certainly worth all that effort, though: your prize is GTA$150,000, 150,000 RP, the special Impotent Rage Outfit and hair, and eight collectable figurines with which to decorate your penthouse. So, below we're going to show you how to the start the relevant mission and include a video and map to give you all the information you need.

All GTA Action Figures locations

First of all, it'd be remiss of us to not get our thank yous in first: @FoxySnaps leaked information about the rewards for this task early, and produced the video and map shown below.

To start the mission, all you need to do is login to your game, and a you'll get a message from the panicked comic book purveyor. That's all there is to it and, from there, the GTA 5 Action Figures should all be live in the world for you to collect. They come in different shapes, sizes, and colours, but you should know when you approach one because they glow nice and brightly.

Below you can see a useful video and map to help you track down each Action Figure in GTA 5 Online in no time. Happy hunting!