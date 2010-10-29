Golden Joysticks 2010

Popular

More than 1.5 million people have voted in this year's Golden Joysticks, now it's finally time for the winners to be announced. The Golden Joystick awards 2010 are happening right now in London. Read on for the full list of categories and shortlisted games, and keep your finger near the refresh button, we'll be updating each category with the winners live as they're announced.

Action

Winner: Assassin's Creed 2

Second place: Batman: Arkham Asylum

Third place: Red Dead Redemption

  • Assassin's Creed 2

  • Batman: Arkham Asylum

  • Bayonetta

  • God of War III

  • Heavy Rain

  • Just Cause 2

  • New Super Mario Bros Wii

  • Red Dead Redemption

  • Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Conviction

  • Uncharted 2: Among Thieves.

Fighting

Winner: Super Street Fighter IV

Second place: Tekken 6

Third place: Soul Calibur: Broken Destiny

  • BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger

  • Dragon Ball: Raging Blast

  • Fight Night Round 4

  • Punch Out!!

  • Soul Calibur: Broken Destiny

  • Super Street Fighter IV

  • Tatsunoko vs Capcom Ultimate All Stars

  • Tekken 6

  • UFC 2009 Undisputed

  • WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2010.Music

Downloadable

Winner: Plants vs Zombies

Second place: Battlefield 1943

Third place: Call of Duty: World at War: Zombies

  • 'splosion Man

  • Assassin's Creed 2: Bonfire of the Vanities

  • Battlefield 1943

  • Call of Duty: World at War: Zombies

  • FIFA 10

  • Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

  • Little Big Planet

  • Plants vs. Zombies

  • Shadow Complex

  • Trials HD.Fighting

Music

Winner: Guitar Hero 5

Second place: DJ Hero

Third place: The Beatles Rock Band

  • Band Hero

  • DJ Hero

  • Guitar Hero 5

  • Guitar Hero on Tour: Modern Hits

  • Guitar Hero: Greatest Hits

  • Guitar Hero: Metallica

  • Guitar Hero: Van Halen

  • Just Dance

  • Lego Rock Band

  • The Beatles Rock Band

Portable

Winner: Pokemon Heart Gold/Soul Silver

Second place: Assassin's Creed: Bloodlines

Third place: Plants vs Zombies

  • Assassin's Creed: Bloodlines

  • Assassin's Creed: Discovery

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Mobilised

  • Call of Duty: World at War: ZOMBIES

  • Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

  • Little Big Planet

  • Plants vs Zombies

  • Pokemon Heart Gold/Soul Silver

  • Professor Layton

  • Pandora

  • The Legend of Zelda: Spirit TracksPuzzle

Racing

Winner: Forza Motorsport 3

Second place: Need for Speed: Shift

Third place: Colin McRae: Dirt 2

  • Need for Speed: Shift

  • Forza Motorsport 3

  • Colin McRae: Dirt 2

  • Gran Turismo PSP

  • ModNation Racers

  • Need for Speed: Nitro

  • Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing

  • Split/Second

  • Wipeout HD Fury

  • Zombie Driver

Soundtrack

Winner: Final Fantasy XIII

Second place: Brutal Legend

Third place: Assassin's Creed 2

  • Assassin's Creed 2

  • Brutal Legend

  • Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

  • Final Fantasy XIII

  • GTA IV: Episodes From Liberty City

  • Halo 3: ODST

  • Heavy Rain

  • Mass Effect 2

  • Metro 2033

  • Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

RPG

Winner: Mass Effect 2

Second place: Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition

Third place: Final Fantasy XIII

  • 3D Dot Game Heroes

  • Dragon Age: Origins

  • Dragon Age: Origins - Awakening

  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition

  • Final Fantasy XIII

  • Mass Effect 2

  • Pokemon Heart Gold/Soul Silver

  • Risen

  • Zelda: Spirit Tracks

  • Torchlight

Puzzle

Winner: World of Goo

Second place: Professor Layton and Pandora's Box

Third place: Scribblenauts

  • 3D Pictocross

  • Ace Attorney Inverstigations: Miles Edgeworth

  • Arkanoid Plus!

  • Brain Exercises with Dr Kawashima, Katamari Forever

  • LUXOR: Mah Jong

  • Professor Layton and Pandora's Box

  • Scribblenauts

  • Super Monkey Ball: Step and Roll

  • World of Goo

Sports

Winner: FIFA 10

Second place: Wii Sports Resort

Third place: Skate 3

  • 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa

  • Blood Bowl

  • FIFA 10

  • Football Manager 2010

  • Madden NFL 10

  • Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Winter Games

  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2010

  • Skate 3

  • Wii Fit Plus

  • Wii Sports Resort

Online

Winner: League of Legends

Second place: Aion: The Tower Of Eternity

Third place: Farmville

  • 2029 Online

  • Aion: The Tower Of Eternity

  • Allods Onlin

  • Bejeweled Blitz

  • Champions Online

  • Dragonica

  • Fallen Earth

  • Farmville

  • Gangster City

  • Global Agenda

  • League of Legends

  • Need for Speed: World

  • Star Trek Online

  • Lord of the Rings Online: Siege of Mirkwood

  • Tiger Woods PGA Tour OnlinePortable

Strategy

Winner: Plants vs. Zombies

Second place: The Sims 3

Third place: Age of Empires III: Complete Collection

  • Age of Empires III

  • Anno 1404

  • Command & Conquer 4: Tiberian Twilight

  • Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 – Uprising

  • Napoleon: Total War

  • Plants vs. Zombies

  • Supreme Commander 2

  • The Sims 3

  • Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II – Chaos Rising

  • Worms iPhone

Shooter

Winner: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Second place: Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Third place: Left 4 Dead 2

  • Aliens vs. Predator

  • Battlefield: Bad Company 2

  • Bioshock 2

  • Borderlands

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

  • Halo 3: ODST

  • Left 4 Dead 2

  • Metro 2033

  • Metriod Prime Trilogy

  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Call of Pripyat

Best UK Developer

Winner: Jagex

Second place: Rockstar North

Third place: Codemasters

  • Codemasters

  • EA Bright Light

  • Jagex

  • Lionhead

  • Media Molecule

  • Rare

  • Rockstar North

  • Rocksteady Studios

  • Sony Computer Entertainment London Studios

  • Team 17

One to Watch

Winner: Call of Duty: Black Ops

Second place: Fallout: New Vegas

Third place: Star Wars: The Old Republic

  • Brink

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops

  • Crysis 2

  • Dead Space 2

  • F1 2010

  • Fable III

  • Fallout: New Vegas

  • Final Fantasy XIV

  • Gears of War 3

  • Halo: Reach

  • Mafia 2

  • Medal of Honour

  • Star Wars: The Old Republic

  • Super Mario Galaxy 2

  • The Legend of Zelda Wii.Online

Ultimate Game Award

Winner: Mass Effect 2

Second place: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Third place: Assassin's Creed 2

  • Aion: Tower of Eternity

  • Assassin's Creed 2

  • Batman: Arkham Asylum

  • Battlefield: Bad Company 2

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

  • Dragon Age: Origins

  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition

  • Final Fantasy XIII

  • Football Manager 2010

  • God of War 3

  • Heavy Rain

  • Left 4 Dead 2

  • Mass Effect 2

  • Metro: 2033

  • New Super Mario Bros Wii

  • Plants vs Zombies

  • Pokemon Heart Gold/Soul Silver

  • Red Dead Redemption

  • STALKER: Call of Prityat

  • Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

