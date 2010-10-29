Golden Joysticks 2010

More than 1.5 million people have voted in this year's Golden Joysticks, now it's finally time for the winners to be announced. The Golden Joystick awards 2010 are happening right now in London. Read on for the full list of categories and shortlisted games, and keep your finger near the refresh button, we'll be updating each category with the winners live as they're announced.
Action
Winner: Assassin's Creed 2
Second place: Batman: Arkham Asylum
Third place: Red Dead Redemption
- Assassin's Creed 2
- Batman: Arkham Asylum
- Bayonetta
- God of War III
- Heavy Rain
- Just Cause 2
- New Super Mario Bros Wii
- Red Dead Redemption
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Conviction
- Uncharted 2: Among Thieves.
Fighting
Winner: Super Street Fighter IV
Second place: Tekken 6
Third place: Soul Calibur: Broken Destiny
- BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
- Dragon Ball: Raging Blast
- Fight Night Round 4
- Punch Out!!
- Soul Calibur: Broken Destiny
- Super Street Fighter IV
- Tatsunoko vs Capcom Ultimate All Stars
- Tekken 6
- UFC 2009 Undisputed
- WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2010.
Downloadable
Winner: Plants vs Zombies
Second place: Battlefield 1943
Third place: Call of Duty: World at War: Zombies
- 'splosion Man
- Assassin's Creed 2: Bonfire of the Vanities
- Battlefield 1943
- Call of Duty: World at War: Zombies
- FIFA 10
- Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars
- Little Big Planet
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Shadow Complex
- Trials HD.
Music
Winner: Guitar Hero 5
Second place: DJ Hero
Third place: The Beatles Rock Band
- Band Hero
- DJ Hero
- Guitar Hero 5
- Guitar Hero on Tour: Modern Hits
- Guitar Hero: Greatest Hits
- Guitar Hero: Metallica
- Guitar Hero: Van Halen
- Just Dance
- Lego Rock Band
- The Beatles Rock Band
Portable
Winner: Pokemon Heart Gold/Soul Silver
Second place: Assassin's Creed: Bloodlines
Third place: Plants vs Zombies
- Assassin's Creed: Bloodlines
- Assassin's Creed: Discovery
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Mobilised
- Call of Duty: World at War: ZOMBIES
- Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars
- Little Big Planet
- Plants vs Zombies
- Pokemon Heart Gold/Soul Silver
- Professor Layton
- Pandora
- The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks
Racing
Winner: Forza Motorsport 3
Second place: Need for Speed: Shift
Third place: Colin McRae: Dirt 2
- Need for Speed: Shift
- Forza Motorsport 3
- Colin McRae: Dirt 2
- Gran Turismo PSP
- ModNation Racers
- Need for Speed: Nitro
- Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing
- Split/Second
- Wipeout HD Fury
- Zombie Driver
Soundtrack
Winner: Final Fantasy XIII
Second place: Brutal Legend
Third place: Assassin's Creed 2
- Assassin's Creed 2
- Brutal Legend
- Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Final Fantasy XIII
- GTA IV: Episodes From Liberty City
- Halo 3: ODST
- Heavy Rain
- Mass Effect 2
- Metro 2033
- Uncharted 2: Among Thieves
RPG
Winner: Mass Effect 2
Second place: Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
Third place: Final Fantasy XIII
- 3D Dot Game Heroes
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Age: Origins - Awakening
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Final Fantasy XIII
- Mass Effect 2
- Pokemon Heart Gold/Soul Silver
- Risen
- Zelda: Spirit Tracks
- Torchlight
Puzzle
Winner: World of Goo
Second place: Professor Layton and Pandora's Box
Third place: Scribblenauts
- 3D Pictocross
- Ace Attorney Inverstigations: Miles Edgeworth
- Arkanoid Plus!
- Brain Exercises with Dr Kawashima, Katamari Forever
- LUXOR: Mah Jong
- Professor Layton and Pandora's Box
- Scribblenauts
- Super Monkey Ball: Step and Roll
- World of Goo
Sports
Winner: FIFA 10
Second place: Wii Sports Resort
Third place: Skate 3
- 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa
- Blood Bowl
- FIFA 10
- Football Manager 2010
- Madden NFL 10
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Winter Games
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2010
- Skate 3
- Wii Fit Plus
- Wii Sports Resort
Online
Winner: League of Legends
Second place: Aion: The Tower Of Eternity
Third place: Farmville
- 2029 Online
- Aion: The Tower Of Eternity
- Allods Onlin
- Bejeweled Blitz
- Champions Online
- Dragonica
- Fallen Earth
- Farmville
- Gangster City
- Global Agenda
- League of Legends
- Need for Speed: World
- Star Trek Online
- Lord of the Rings Online: Siege of Mirkwood
- Tiger Woods PGA Tour Online
Strategy
Winner: Plants vs. Zombies
Second place: The Sims 3
Third place: Age of Empires III: Complete Collection
- Age of Empires III
- Anno 1404
- Command & Conquer 4: Tiberian Twilight
- Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 – Uprising
- Napoleon: Total War
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Supreme Commander 2
- The Sims 3
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II – Chaos Rising
- Worms iPhone
Shooter
Winner: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Second place: Battlefield: Bad Company 2
Third place: Left 4 Dead 2
- Aliens vs. Predator
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2
- Bioshock 2
- Borderlands
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Halo 3: ODST
- Left 4 Dead 2
- Metro 2033
- Metriod Prime Trilogy
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Call of Pripyat
Best UK Developer
Winner: Jagex
Second place: Rockstar North
Third place: Codemasters
- Codemasters
- EA Bright Light
- Jagex
- Lionhead
- Media Molecule
- Rare
- Rockstar North
- Rocksteady Studios
- Sony Computer Entertainment London Studios
- Team 17
One to Watch
Winner: Call of Duty: Black Ops
Second place: Fallout: New Vegas
Third place: Star Wars: The Old Republic
- Brink
- Call of Duty: Black Ops
- Crysis 2
- Dead Space 2
- F1 2010
- Fable III
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Gears of War 3
- Halo: Reach
- Mafia 2
- Medal of Honour
- Star Wars: The Old Republic
- Super Mario Galaxy 2
- The Legend of Zelda Wii.
Ultimate Game Award
Winner: Mass Effect 2
Second place: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Third place: Assassin's Creed 2
- Aion: Tower of Eternity
- Assassin's Creed 2
- Batman: Arkham Asylum
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Final Fantasy XIII
- Football Manager 2010
- God of War 3
- Heavy Rain
- Left 4 Dead 2
- Mass Effect 2
- Metro: 2033
- New Super Mario Bros Wii
- Plants vs Zombies
- Pokemon Heart Gold/Soul Silver
- Red Dead Redemption
- STALKER: Call of Prityat
- Uncharted 2: Among Thieves