Get an Asus ROG Maximus VIII Ranger motherboard for $100

Ryzen might be dominating the headlines as of late, but don't worry, we haven't forgotten about Intel. In fact, we found a pretty sweet deal on an LGA 1151 motherboard. With coupon code and mail-in-rebate, you can score an Asus ROG Maximus VIII Ranger for just $100.

This motherboard typically goes for $180 and up. However, Newegg has it marked down to $150, and you can reduce that $135 with promo code EMCSRERG4. There's also a $35 mail-in-rebate available on top of it all. Plus, you can get Dawn of War III free with purchase.

The ROG Maximus VIII Ranger supports up to 64GB of DDR4-3400 (OC) memory. It also has two PCI-Express 3.0 x16 slots wired to the CPU and one PCI-Express 3.0 x16 slot wired to the chipset, three PCI-Express 3.0 x1 slots, six SATA 6Gbps ports (four shared with SATA Express), two SATA Express ports, and and an M.2 socket.

On the rear I/O you get two USB 3.1 ports (one each Type-A and Type-C), two USB 3.0 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, a BIOS Flashback button, HDMI output, GbE LAN, PS/2 keyboard/mouse port, and audio ports.

You can grab the ROG Maximus VIII Ranger on sale here.

