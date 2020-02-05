Fortnite patch notes 11.50: Birds of Prey event, new physics system, and more

What's in the latest Fortnite patch notes? The new update is here, and there's much to chew over. After a quieter refresh last week saw new NFL skin styles and the return of ziplines, there's plenty more for players to get excited about this time around.
To close out the season before the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 release date, we have another movie tie-in, and that means new skins and challenges. The Fortnite Birds of Prey event sees Epic Games celebrating the imminent new film featuring DC's famous feminine anti-heroes.
On top of that, there's the new Unreal Engine Chaos physics system, with the Launch Pad being unvaulted for certain match types. There's plenty more that could've been included in Fortnite patch notes 11.50, but now we have the full details straight from Epic for your perusal.
Fortnite patch notes 11.50: what's new
The headline part of the new update is the Bird of Prey-themed event, but the official patch notes just said the "new event starts soon" when the refresh went live. Expect challenges, cosmetics, and extra styles themed around the DC flick, however. Speaking of skins, there's a Harley Quinn one with its own associated challenges. They are:
- Place top 30 in Solos, Duos, or Squads
- Place top 20 in Solos, Duos, or Squads
- Place top 10 in Solos, Duos, or Squads
- Hit weak points
- Deal damage with Pickaxes to opponents
Of course, since we're approaching Valentine's Day, expect to see plenty of themed skins, wraps, and other cosmetics. The key new feature here, however, is the Love & War LTM, which also comes with its own challenges:
- War: Play Search & Destroy matches (2)
- War: Plant or Defuse a bomb in Search and Destroy matches (2)
- Love: Place top 15 in Duos of Squads matches with a friend (5)
- Love: Purchase items from vending machines in Search & Destroy matches (5)
- Love: Heal a teammate with a Bandage Bazooka (100)
- War: Eliminate opponents in Search & Destroy matches (5)
- War: Eliminate opponents or revive teammates in a single match (3)
- Love: Earn Gold in Search and Destroy matches (2500)
- Love: Thank the Bus Driver in different matches (7)
- War: Purchase a common item from vending machines in Search & Destroy matches
- War: Deal damage to opponents (1000)
- Love: Gain Health or apply Shields (500)
The full Fortnite update notes
Battle Royale
- The new event starts soon. Check back here later today for more details.
- In non-competitive playlists, the Launch Pad has been unvaulted.
- Implemented Unreal Engine’s Chaos physics system.
- At launch, our goal is to ensure that Fortnite still feels like what you would expect. We’ll be closely monitoring your feedback from the in-game Feedback tool for any issues you may be experiencing.
- The "Earn Gold Scavenger Medals” Rippley vs. Sludge Overtime Challenge now tracks progress properly.
- The Sidegrading feature is no longer present in competitive playlists. Its presence in these playlists was unintentional, as noted in our v11.40 post.
- Resolved an issue involving new players on consoles having difficulty matchmaking after first linking their Epic account.
- Addressed reports of iOS players activating their device’s swipe-up feature when trying to press inventory buttons.
Creative
- Fixed an issue with the underwater post-process effect on the Archipelago Island and the resulting loss of the effect when the island is loaded.
- Added a new value to the HUD Info Type option in My Island UI settings. Round Status: Shows a representation of how many players are active or eliminated for each team and the current number of Rounds won by each team. Only valid for games with 2 teams.
- Fixed an issue where players were able to gain credit for completing challenges after leaving a game and returning to the hub.
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to aim down sights when pressing the right mouse button on PC.
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to shoot or swing their pickaxe after respawning in a Boxfight game.
- Fixed an issue where the Tracker Device could cause games to crash on multiple platforms.
- Added missing tooltips and extra clarifications to some tooltips on various devices.