Dragon Quest Builders 2, Remnant hitting Xbox Game Pass for PC soon

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Microsoft has revealed the next bunch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass, and there are some good picks for PC—particularly if you're a fan of JRPGs.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC, and console, tomorrow. It's Dragon Quest meets Minecraft, essentially, and with a big focus on story. Daniella Lucas gave it 84%, saying that it was "a lighthearted romp, with plenty of opportunities for creative building and a surprisingly good story." There's some extra stuff included in this version of the game, including an aquarium pack, some designer shades, and the imposing-sounding Dragonlord's Throne.

It'll be joined on May 6 by hide-and-seek horror game Outlast 2, and FIFA 21, as already noted by Andy here. A week later, on May 13, another handful of games will join Xbox Game Pass for PC—Just Cause 4: Reloaded, Double Fine's ever-delightful Psychonauts, Soulsy shooter Remnant: From the Ashes, and Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster. Here's a screenshot of Final Fantasy X's laughing scene to brighten up your Monday.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Not everything in that list will be available on PC. Steep and Red Dead Online will only be available on Xbox or the Cloud, for some reason.

If this has put you in a JRPG mood, you can still play Final Fantasy IX (that's the one featuring adorable black mage Vivi) on the service, but only until May 15, when FFIX, Alan Wake, Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2, Plebby Quest: The Crusades, Hotline Miami and Dungeon of the Endless will all leave Game Pass.