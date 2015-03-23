Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC screenshots and achievements leak [Updated]

[Update! The DLC is called Jaws of Hakkon, and will be released tomorrow, March 24, according to the official Dragon Age Twitter account.]

Normally I'm not a fan of achievements, but it turns out they do have a use: giving away a game's upcoming DLC plans.

A new set of achievements listen on Xbox Achievements reveals 'cheevo details for a new Dragon Age: Inquisition add-on. This will be the first single-player addition to the game since its release.

The DLC isn't titled, but the following achievement names and descriptions are listed on the site, all accompanied by the images above. (Naturally, both can be considered as cryptic spoilers for the DLC's contents.)

Firestarter: Destroy all the Winter Shards and light all the fires in the Old Temple.

Legend-Marked: Impress the Avvar of Stone-Bear Hold and gain their friendship.

Historian: Uncover the secrets of a legendary figure.

Winter's End: Dispel a myth of ancient days.

