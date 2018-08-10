Doom Eternal will have singleplayer DLC

Speaking to Polygon at QuakeCon 2018, game director Marty Stratton confirmed that post-launch, there will be singleplayer DLC for Doom Eternal. "Absolutely," he said when asked about the possibility.

Doom didn't have any singleplayer DLC after its 2016 launch, and Stratton told Polygon that id Software is "already planning that."

"We love that people are still playing the game," said Stratton, "and on their 20th time through the campaign or doing a speedrun or, you know, maxing out all of their guns or whatever. And [we want to give] people more reasons to come back, whether it’s Invasion, or DLC, it’s really important to us.”

Invasion is a new mode in Doom Eternal that will allow players to enter each others' campaigns, playing as demons, and hunt down the space marine. Also shown in the Doom Eternal reveal: a grappling hook attachment for the shotgun, destructible demons, the return of the Arch-vile, and several other utterly metal moments.

Thanks, Polygon.