Digital Storm launches HydroLux Pro liquid cooling system

Digital Storm has launched the HydroLux Pro, the successor to its liquid cooling system. It's made with your choice of either copper or acrylic tubes, and incorporates new high performance fittings, valves, and a custom cable management system.

The new tubing features advanced compression fittings rather than the old fragile elbow joints and bends, and the Pro has quick disconnect brackets allowing you to remove parts easily when changing out hardware. 45 and 90 degree adapters allow you to customize your configuration to your heart's content, and Digital Storm says the new material will "last for years without any rust or tube discoloration".

HydroLux Pro will be available for customization inside Digital Storm PCs starting from January 27. Pricing information will be revealed upon release.