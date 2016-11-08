Compete in our free Hearthstone tournament ahead of the PC Gamer Weekender 2017

Following the success of this year's event, the PC Gamer Weekender is set to return to the Olympia exhibition centre in London—on February 18 and 19, 2017. To celebrate, we're hosting a massive Hearthstone tournament next week, where players can compete free-of-charge for a £250 prize pool!

Set to kick off at 11am GMT on Saturday, November 19, prospective players should head this way to sign up. The tournament format will be Standard Decks and best of three, and will adhere to the following rules and guidelines:

Participants will be seeded Swiss style.

Rounds will be played out in single elimination.

Scores will need to be submitted, if there is a discrepancy then screenshots will be submitted. If no screenshot is submitted then a single match will be replayed with an admin watching.

There will be no toxicity, racism, sexism or any other 'ism' tolerated. If found, you will be disqualified.

Rounds will not start until the previous round has been completed.

If you have a Bye, then you will wait.

Players can report their own score.

The £250 Prize Pool is allocated as follows:

1st—£100

2nd—£75

3rd—£50

4th—£25

More information on our Hearthstone tournament can be found here. Visit our website for more information on the Weekender itself as and when it gets released, and keep an eye out for more announcements. Alternatively, follow us on Twitter.