Blizzard Esports mobile app features schedules, scores, and built-in Twitch linking

Blizzard has rolled out a new mobile esports app for Android and iOS devices called—wait for it—the Blizzard Esports Mobile App. The app provides schedules, news, and scores from Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, Overwatch, StarCraft, and World of Warcraft events from around the world, and will also serve up notifications of announcements and upcoming competitions.

The app is simple enough: When you first fire it up you'll select which games you want to follow, whether you want to show or hide scores (to avoid spoilers if you're not watching live), and whether you want to receive push notifications. After that, you'll be taken to the main screen, which has a dedicated news page, scores for past events and a schedule for upcoming matches, and information on Blizzard's various leagues.

It's all very thorough, but my favorite part is the built-in Twitch linking. Any event that's being broadcast has a red "Live" tag on it; tap that and it slides you into the appropriate live feed on Twitch, just as smooth as that.

The one knock against it is the actual name of the app: It's just "Esports," and I spent more time than I care to admit trying to figure out why the "B-for-Blizzard" app wasn't showing up on my damn phone.

Blizzard said it plans to "expand the scope" of the app in the coming months and invited feedback from users about where they'd like to see it go from here, but I think it's pretty impressive already. If you follow any Blizzard esports, even casually, I suggest checking it out on Google Play or the App Store.