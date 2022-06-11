Become a strand of light and save a magic forest in the metaphysical transportation game Witch Strandings

Audio player loading…

Witch Strandings, the new game from Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator designer and sometime-PC Gamer writer Xalavier Nelson Jr., will arrive on Steam (opens in new tab), GOG, and the Epic Games Store on July 7. The launch date, and a new live-action teaser, were revealed during today's Guerrilla Collective online showcase.

In Witch Strandings, you become a strand of light in a top-down world, creating pathways through the darkness, nurturing the creatures of the forest, repairing ancient structures, and ultimately confronting the witch who destroyed it. The teaser doesn't say too much about the game, but fortunately the Steam page is here to tell us more. Witch Strandings "dials into the emerging genre of physical transportation," which, I'll admit, I did not realize was an emerging genre at all. What that works out to in gameplay terms is:

Carry supplies across the Forest to nurture transformed creatures.

Whether swiping your mouse quickly to move through raging rapids, or inching forward to avoid being swallowed by quicksand, a unique cursor control method makes your journey a physical experience.

Haunting open world with distinct biomes and a day-night cycle.

Activate ancient structures to strengthen your link to the land of the living.

Create your own pathways through a cursed and ruined Forest.

Use haunted mushrooms, mystical artifacts, and more to alter the world.

Kill any character at any time—permanently.

Confront the Witch, and decide the fate of the Forest.

You are a spirit of the forest; a strand of light in the darkness. Make the Forest a better place--or strangle it.

"Witch Strandings is a psychic nightmare about being presented with a truly cursed place—and finding the spirit to make it a good one," Nelson said. "Bringing something this weird and compelling to life required a partner who understood our vision, and a truly unique take on what a game trailer could be—and in both cases, [publisher] Modern Wolf delivered."

Witch Strandings is available for wishlisting now on Steam, and as mentioned is coming to GOG and Epic too. Until then, you can find out more about what's happening on Discord (opens in new tab).