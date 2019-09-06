Asus is stretching its GeForce GPU 'Trade Up' program until the end of the month

(Image credit: Asus)

Back in July, I wrote about a trade-in program Asus had started, in which you could essentially sell your old graphics to the company rather than flipping it on eBay or Craigslist, when buying a new one. Originally the program was to expire on August 31, but it's been extended another month.

According to the updated terms and conditions, the Trade Up program now runs until September 30.

The way it works is mostly simple—you purchase a qualifying Asus-brand GeForce graphics card by the end of September, fill out a claim form, and send in your old qualifying graphics card within 45 days of approval. Asus will then send a bank transfer within 30 days of validation.

Where it gets a little confusing is with the cards that qualify and the values associated with each one. Asus breaks things down into three categories: Good, Better, and Best.

The amount you receive for your old card depends both on which category your new card falls into, and your old card. For example, if you buy a Best card (say an ROG Matrix RTX 2080 Ti Gaming) and send in a Best card (GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, 1080, 1070 Ti, or 1070), you'll receive the maximum amount of £270. But if you buy a Best card and trade in a Good card (GTX 750 Ti, for example), that amount drops to £180.

There's a handy rubric on the terms and conditions page, but to the point, refund amounts vary from £35 to £270. In some cases it can be a good deal, and in other cases, you might find you're better off selling your card on your own.

Also, this program never expanded to other territories, which is a bit of a bummer. But hey, if you're in the UK (and are over 18 years old and have a valid UK bank account), you have a few more weeks to consider doing this.