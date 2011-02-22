After months of videos, screenshots and steadily building controversy, Bulletstorm has finally been released in North America. We've played it, and it's as gratuitous and over the top as Epic promised. But is it worth your time? Find out in our Bulletstorm review .

Bulletstorm isn't the only release today. Demos for Dragon Age 2 and Total War: Shogun 2 could go live at any minute. While sadly neither will let us shoot a man in the anus until he explodes, they're exciting enough to guarantee that I'll be spending most of my evening near the F5 key.

In other news: THE FUTURE. There have been plenty of exciting announcements today, including the news that Microsoft will be supporting Kinect officially on the PC, and reveals on some new Mass Effect 2 DLC and a brand new Command & Conquer game.

But enough about that. We're here to look at the present, to find out what's happening in the world of PC gaming right now . We've surgically amalgamated today's top stories into a human centipede of news. Are you ready?



A man plays Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on an Xbox 360 with a mouse and keyboard and destroys everything .

The Vietnam government is planning to impose online gaming curfew of 10pm.

Randy Pitchford welcomes feminist anger towards Duke Nukem Forever .

Fallout: New Vegas Dead Money is out now on Steam .

Football Manager sales make Europe Sega's strongest area .

Dragon Age 2 screenshots give us a sneak peak at the skill trees .

Crytek say the leaked build of Crysis is a month old, ugly, and full of bugs.

Reddit has been celebrating Battlefield 1942's amazing physics .

Is Gordon Freeman a time traveller ?

In the office today we've been rehabilitating Rich after his stint reviewing Bulletstorm. A nice game of extremely tense 3v3 in StarCraft 2 was the only answer. Chocolate cake was also on hand to provide some much needed counselling and moral support, though proved to be quite a sticky gaming companion, which raised an interesting question. What's the best food to eat while gaming?