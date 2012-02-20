Another week, another round of changes to Diablo 3 . It feels as though it's moving further and further away from furious treasure-fest of the old games. Its systems are being merged into a small selection of slick, accessible menu screens, but will it lose something in the transition? Organising and re-organising grids of loot was a big part of Diablo and Diablo 2. Gems were hoarded endlessly before being combined and compressed into sizzling hyper-crystals, runes were collected, abstract items were kept for hours before being combined into new forms using the horadric cube. Will Diablo 3 scratch that itch, or will we find that it's simply removed a bunch of systems that only got in the way of hitting things?

It'll be a few months before we find out. Until then we'll have to much about with Blizzard's Diablo 3 skillset editor . It's a tinkerer's paradise. If the idea of creating a Sorcerer that specialises in dropping meteors of ice doesn't thrill you, though, there's always this linky list of today's PC gaming news.

