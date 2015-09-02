10 Unique Features of Windows 10

It’s back, and better than ever! The new Start menu is a command center for your PC. You'll still see the familiar Windows 8 tiles, but they've been revamped. They won't take up your entire screen unless you specifically want them to, in which case you use Continuum mode. Tiles can be dragged, resized, or reordered as you wish. You’ll also see your most-used programs on the far left side; these can be dragged and reordered too. All of your programs are listed in this pane. Did you know you can also pull any tile directly to your desktop to make a shortcut? We think that’s pretty cool.